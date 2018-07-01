The News Education Expo’18 sees big rush of students

LAHORE : A large number of students visited The News Education Expo’18 on the first day at Expo Centre here on Saturday.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Ahmad Waqas Riaz inaugurated the two-day expo organised by the Jang Media Group. The chief guest also visited different stalls set up by the participating education institutions, and he interacted with their representatives and the visiting students.

Sarmad Ali, Irfan Ashraf, Zahid Azeem and others from Jang Group were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Waqas Riaz emphasised “education for all”, saying making education affordable was the need of the hour. He said Pakistan was a country whose young talent was highly demanded worldwide.

“Our brilliant students have proved their brilliance in every sector”, the minister added. He also said Pakistani educational institutions were providing standard education in medical, engineering, IT and other subjects. He added, "We should adopt the thinking of “education for all”, that means there should not be any hindrance for any student due to lack of financial resources.”

The visiting students appreciated the Jang Media Group for organising the expo. They said such events were of great help for the prospective students.

Similarly, the participating institutions, including schools, colleges, universities and the organisations dealing in career counseling and study abroad commended the Jang Media Group for organising the informative and healthy academic event.

“The News Expo proved just the right place for me as I was able to compare academic programme; I want to afollow, being offered by different universities”, commented a student, Nadia. According to her, she was able to get answers to her all questions. “This is something you can’t do visiting the websites of the institutions,” she explained.

Another prospective student, Hammad, said he was looking for information about hospitality and tourism related programmes and was lucky to find the same at the expo. “Expos provide you with a wonderful opportunity to directly interact with the representatives of institutes and get as much information as you can digest,” he added.

Zahoor Ahmad Wattoo, president of Lahore Leads University, talking to The News said Lahore Leads University was offering recognised programmes with focus on research-based education. He said the university was chartered in 2011, and presently it had more than 4,000 students. He said the programmes being offered at the Lahore Leads University were accredited by relevant accreditation bodies, and added some 50 faculty members were PhDs.

Syed Moazzam Ali, deputy manager, Office of Information and Admissions at University of Management and Technology (UMT), said the university was offering diverse programmes fully accredited by different accreditation bodies like Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), etc. He said UMT had 15,000 plus current student body while its alumni were serving not just across Pakistan but 40 other countries of the world.

Moazzam said it was good to see the prospective students coming fully prepared to the expo. “This shows seriousness of the students which helps them in decision-making,” he said and added parents were also getting more involved which was very encouraging.

Similarly, Qasim Ahsan, student registration officer at the University of Lahore, said The News Education Expo’18 provided a good platform to the prospective students to be able to explore academic programmes being offered by the participating institutions. He said the University of Lahore had a student body of over 35,000 in seven campuses across the country.

Asad Abbas, national manager, admissions and visa and Hamza Sajjad, business development manager from Superior Group said the degree awarding institution had 50,000 plus student body in its more than 50 campuses and had over 200,000 alumni serving in different capacities in Pakistan and abroad. Hamza said over 300 branches of Spirit School, of the Superior Group, were operational across Pakistan.

Rabia Mehboob Ali, director marketing, Minhaj University, said the university had some 13 faculties offering 36 different academic programmes. She said Minhaj University was recognised by the HEC and had over 9,000 students. She said the university also had a School of Peace and Counter Terrorism Studies.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sunday (today) will be the last day of The News Education Expo’18 which will continue, without any break, from 10am to 7pm.

Among many other institutions, Information Technology University (ITU) of the Punjab, ICMAP, Hajvery University, FC College, KIPS Education System, SKANS School of Accountancy, Rise Institute, Bahria University, Riphah University, Professional Academy of Commerce and others are participating in The News Education Expo’18.