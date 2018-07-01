Sun July 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2018

Pre-poll training of cops

LAHORE: The pre-election training of police force is being held in all districts. The seven-day special training is aimed to build capacity of the police officials to counter emergency situation on the election day. The skills about protection ballot boxes and returning officers would be imparted to them. They would also be given training of first aid, firefighting, unarmed combat, emergency situation handling and coordination with other law enforcement agencies according to modern parameters.

The seven-day training has been divided into two sessions of three-day each. The training will be held in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Gujranwala regions from July 1 to July 7. The training sessions from July 9 to July 15 would be held in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur regions.

