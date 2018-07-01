Sun July 01, 2018
Newspost

July 1, 2018

Silence in the library

The University of Sindh’s well-stocked library remains packed with hundreds of students. The library once had a huge discussion hall where students would conduct group discussion.

Now, students conduct group discussions in reference halls. This violates the library’s rules of maintaining silence on the library’s premises and disturbs other students. The university administration must reopen the discussion hall. This will benefit a large number of students.

Kulsoom Qasim Jutt ( Mirpurkhas )

