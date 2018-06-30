ECP directs caretaker ministers to file asset details

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) cautioned the caretaker ministers why not they be barred from work, as they had failed to submit details of their assets and those of their dependents, being a legal requirement.

The Election Commission stated that why not the interim ministers, who failed to submit their asset details, be stopped from work, referring to the Section 230 of the Elections Act, 2017, which says that caretaker premier, chief ministers and ministers will submit details of their assets and of their dependents to the Election Commission within three days after taking oath of responsibility.

In a statement, the Election Commission noted that so far, caretaker Prime Minister Justice ® Nasirul Mulk, chief ministers of the four provinces, namely Prof. Hasan Askari, Justice (R) Dost Muhammad, Fazlur Rehman and Alaudin Marri, six members of the caretaker cabinet in Islamabad and three provincial ministers had complied with the legal requirement.

Interim federal ministers are: Ms. Shamshad Akhtar, Muhammad Azam Khan, Syed Ali Zafar, Mrs. Roshan Khurshid Bharucha, Muhammad Yousaf, Abdullah Hussain Haroon and of the provincial ministers, two ministers are from Punjab, namely Syed Zia Haider Rizvi and Ahmad Waqas Riaz and one from Sindh, Jamil Yousaf, who filed their related documents to the Election Commission.

The Election Commission said that all such ministers, who failed to fulfill the legal requirement, had been issued notices that since they had not acted in accordance with the law, they not they be barred from work.