Petition against party’s name

ECP summons Nawaz for July 9

By Mumtaz Alvi *** Imdad Soomro

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday summoned former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on July 9 after a petition was filed, seeking removal of his name from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, as he was disqualified by the Supreme Court.

A notice has been sent to his Raiwind residence, asking him to appear before the ECP on July 9 with regard to the petition, moved by Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s (PAT) Niaz Inquilabi. The PML continues to be registered with the ECP as PML-N following Nawaz’s disqualification as premier in the Panama Papers case last year.

Nawaz is presently in London taking care of his ailing wife Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

The PAT member contended that a disqualified person could not head a political party and the party could not be registered in his name after disqualification by the apex court.

Inquilabi urged the ECP to take an appropriate action in this regard in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 judgment in the Panama papers case.

It is recalled that following Nawaz' disqualification, the then ruling party got amended the Constitution to allow the former premier to retain leadership of the PML-N.

The Elections Act, 2017 was passed by Parliament late last year, bringing Nawaz back as the party president despite his disqualification.

Afterwards, the act was challenged in the Supreme Court by the opposition parties.

In February, the Supreme Court announced its verdict on the petitions challenging the Elections Act 2017, ruling that a person disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution could not serve as the head of a political party.

This led to Nawaz' removal as the PML-N president. As a result of the verdict, all decisions taken by Nawaz as the PML-N president after July, 2017 were deemed null and void.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza, demanding immediate removal of incumbent Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana.

PTI Central Senior Vice President Dr Babar Awan, in the letter said the ECP was responsible for free, impartial and transparent conduct of general elections 2018.

He pointed out that the Punjab governor's affiliation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was ‘paving a way for imbalance in electoral atmosphere’. Awan noted that Governor Rajwana's son, Asif Rajwana was also PML-N candidate from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-214.

PTI leader decried the fact the resources of Governor House were being wasted in favour of PML-N. He requested the chief election commissioner to take immediate notice of the matter: Rajwana should be immediately dismissed for transgressing his mandate as governor.

Meanwhile, irked by the inquiries, the Pakistan People’s Party officially lodged a complaint with the higher authorities for removal of DG Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Basheer Ahmed Memon.

Three letters, of same content, have been written to the caretaker prime minister, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP by Taj Hyder, In Charge Central Election Cell of Pakistan People’s Party.

Haider blamed that by using his official position Basheer Memon was facilitating his brother Naseer Memon who’s a candidate of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) from PS-58 Matiari (Sindh).

Mr. Hyder prayed the higher authorities to make sure transparent elections as many other officers from higher positions were removed DG FIA Mr. Memon should also be removed.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the all three applications, no evidence showing misuse of official position was provided by the PPP other than an FIR that was lodged against Naseer Memon, brother of Basheer Memon, in 2103.

Spokesman for Bilawal House Surrendar Wilasai told The News that Basheer Memon as DG FIA was using his official position in favour of his brother.

Mr. Wilasai said to make the election process transparent all officers from higher positions such as IGPs and chief secretaries of four provinces were changed and a major bureaucratic reshuffle had been done in all four provinces but the DG FIA was enjoying the same position.

Pakistan People’s Party candidate Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman contesting election from PS-58 against Naseer Memon told The News that though he did not have any proof against the DG FIA, he was informed by area people that opposite candidate Naseer Memon was misusing the official position of his brother.

Naseer Memon told The News that his brother had nothing to do with his politics and his political activities and he never used his brother’s position for any political benefit.