Sat June 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tunisia celebrate first WC win in 40 years

SARANSK, Russia: Tunisia won their first match at a World Cup for 40 years on Thursday, beating Panama 2-1 to leave Russia on a high. The North African side fell behind to a 33rd-minute own goal from Yassine Meriah but battled back to score twice in the second half through Fakhreddine Ben Youssef and Wahbi Khazri. Tunisia, ranked 21st in the world, finished third in Group G behind Belgium and England. “Today’s match was a well-deserved victory for the Tunisian side,” said coach Nabil Maaloul. “When we landed in this group we knew very well that our best hope would be to come third in this group. It is true that we conceded many goals but we conceded goals when we were met with very tough opponents.” Tunisia, who have appeared at four World Cups before the current tournament in Russia, last won a match at football’s showpiece event in 1978.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar