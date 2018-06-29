Girls clinch all top positions as BISE Peshawar announces SSC exam results

PESHAWAR: Girls mostly from the different branches of Peshawar Model School made their parents and teachers proud by clinching all the top positions in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar which declared results of Secondary School Certificate Examination-2018 on Thursday.

The results were announced at a ceremony for the top position holders in the lone five-star hotel of the provincial metropolis. Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Mohammad Khan was the chief guest and gave away awards and prizes to the talented students.

Peshawar Board Chairman Prof Dr Fazlur Rahman, Secretary Education Shahid Zaman, secretary BISE Bakhtiar Ahmad Khattak and Controller Examination Malik Maqsod Anwar were also present on the occasion.

Among the 15 students who shared the top 10 positions in the board, only one was a male student. He too was at the very bottom. All the remaining position-holders were girls.

A total of 69 students shared the top 20 positions in the board. Among them 57 were girls and only 12 were boys.

At least 26 girl students of the Peshawar Model Girls High School II, Dilazak Road in Peshawar earned a place in the list of top 20 positions. The top four girls among the five who shared the top three positions also belonged to this school. It was declared the best educational institution of the board.

Sarah Yousaf of the Peshawar Model Girls High School II, Dilazak Road won the first position in the board by obtaining 1,062 out of the total 1,100 marks.

She was followed by Bakhtawar and Tuba Gul of the same school in the second position with 1,060 marks. Aneeba Muskan of the same school and Sunnia Shah of University Model School in Peshawar shared the third position by obtaining 1,058 marks.

In the Arts Group, Linta Khan of Kids School System in Peshawar stood first with 958 marks. Hussain Ullah of Usmania Children Academy, Nauthia Jaded in Peshawar got second position with 939 marks and Sajidullah of the same school and Taniya Jamal of Forward Girls High School in Peshawar scored 932 marks to stand third in the board.

The chief minister gave commendation certificates, medals and cash prizes to the top students. A prize of Rs 50,000 was given to the topper of the board, Rs 45,000 to the second position holders, and Rs 40,000 to the third position holders.

The chief minister was all praise for the position holders. He announced to host dinner for them at the Chief Minister’s House.

He said in the past there used to be a relation of great respect and affection between the teachers and students. “Now somehow this relation has been disrupted, which is a matter of serious concern. And this is perhaps the reason of the downslide of the society. There is greater need for sincere efforts on both the sides to revive this lost link,” he remarked.

The chief minister stressed the need for formation of an education commission comprising top experts to cope with the challenges. He also underlined the need for devising uniform curricula across the country. He said that there was urgent need for teachers’ training. The federal and provincial government should allocate at least 40 percent of their revenues for education, he opined.

He said that the mandate of the caretaker government was to hold fair and transparent polls. However, he said they have formed three committees for finance, newly merged tribal areas and education that would try to work out a roadmap to facilitate the next government.

Dr Fazlur Rahman in his welcome speech shed light on the functioning and development of the BISE Peshawar. He said that a development project of Rs 402 million had been launched in the board to construct a state-of-the-art gymnasium, an academic block and residences for the employees.

He said that the entire functioning of the board has been digitalized and now a candidate can get migration certificate, detailed marks certification and verification of documents within no time.

He informed that since last year they have started a new mechanism for checking the papers of the students on the top 50 positions.

He said that after the completion of the paper checking, the papers of the top 50 students are taken again and rechecked by a panel of honest and trustworthy teachers to ensure transparency and fairplay.

The controller examination announced the results on the occasion. He said 80,126 students appeared in the examination and 43,176 passed it with a percentage of 53.89.