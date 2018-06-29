Security arrangements for polls reviewed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir on Thursday reviewed security arrangements for general elections and gave necessary instructions to the police officers for fair, free, transparent and peaceful election throughout the province.

As per the official communiqué, the provincial police officer presided over a meeting at the Central Police Office, in which security arrangements for the general election 2018 were reviewed and necessary instructions were issued to the police officers.

Additional IGP Operations, DIG Special Branch, CCPO Peshawar, DIG CTD, SSP Operations and all Regional Police Officers attended the meeting.

It said that all Regional Police Officers gave a detailed briefing about implementation of general election 2018 instructions, meeting with all stakeholders, categorization of polling stations, deployment of manpower, total and reserve strength and other security arrangements.

In his address to the meeting, the IGP said that conducting peaceful general election 2018 was an important national obligation and directed the police officers to work hard round the clock for fair, free, transparent and peaceful election throughout the province and ensure implementation of code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan in its true spirit.

He directed the police officers to remain neutral and perform its professional duty irrespective of friendship, relations and political affiliation and ensure peaceful and conducive atmosphere to each individual to use their right of adult franchise especially for women folk.

The Regional Police Officers (RPOs) were also directed to discourage wall-chalking and installation of political flags on public properties, take prompt legal action against aerial firing, brandishing of arms, those involved in inciting tension and spreading sectarianism and violence.

Similarly, it said police officers were directed to create a security zone outside of each polling station at a distance from 100 yards to 200 yards and strictly prohibit going ahead of it by irrelevant persons and vehicles. Police officers were directed that every personnel on duty must carry its card duly signed by security branch and inscribed with general election duty on it.

It has also been directed to the officers to hold continues meeting with high ups of other departments concerned with the election process.

The RPOs have also been directed to establish dedicated control rooms at the region, district and police station level to ensure improved coordination amongst the departments involved in the election process and ensure contact details of all concerned with elections at the said control rooms. The IGP also directed for establishing a special monitoring cell at operation rooms CPO for continues supervision of election process.