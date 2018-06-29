Kidnapper held, girl recovered

LAHORE: The Investigation Wing of Lahore police has recovered a seven-year-old victim, who was kidnapped for ransom, and arrested the kidnapper while receiving Rs 0.5 million ransom.

DIG Investigation Syed Khurram Ali Shah stated this during a press conference held at his office. SSP Investigation Awais Ahmad and Model Town SP Operations Ali Waseem were also present.

The DIG sid victim Falak Fatima was kidnapped at Kahna. The Kahna investigation incharge arrested the accused, Mohsin Shabir, with the help of technology and his professional skills. The accused was a fridge mechanic and had visited the victim’s home to repair a fridge.

Meanwhile, the Homicide Unit of Gulberg arrested a proclaimed offender named Abbas involved in triple murder. He had killed one Neelam, her husband Nadeem Butt and son Faiq. Moreover, Gulberg investigation police arrested a PO with Rs 0.5 million head money. He was involved in a number of incidents of robbers, street crime and murder.

DIG Investigation Khurram Shah announced a cash prize and commendatory certificates for the police teams. Security: Capital City Police Officer B.A Nasir has said Lahore police will make a comprehensive security plan to conduct peaceful general elections.

Lahore police are utilising all available resources to ensure law and order in the city, he stated during his visit to office of the DIG security, Lahore. Lahore DIG Security Shoukat Abbas briefed him on the working and responsibilities of the officers of Security Division. The CCPO said the officers of the Security Division were performing important responsibilities to maintain law and order in the city.