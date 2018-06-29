‘PML-N to resist any rigging bid’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N Central Media Committee Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has said the PML-N will resist any attempt to rig, interfere, manipulate elections or intimidate candidates or voters.

He made these remarks during his meetings with the European Union Chief Election Observer, Michael Gahler, and the President of the National Democratic Institute (NDI), Kenneth Wollack. Mushahid Hussain said the PML-N warmly welcomes the election observers both from Pakistan as well as the international observers since this has been the past practice of elections in Pakistan. He said that as the largest and most popular political party of Pakistan, the PML-N is very keen that the elections be free, fair and transparent since any attempt to influence the elections outcome or manipulate the electoral process or intimidate the candidates or the voters would undermine the credibility of the elections. In this regard, he said the PML-N was closely coordinating with various Pakistani civil society organisations like PILDAT, FAFEN as well as the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and all the candidates are being given instructions how to put counter rigging measures in place. He said that the PML-N would extend full cooperation to the election observers both Pakistanis and international and PML-N would ensure that the Code of Conduct formulated by the ECP is followed in letter and spirit.

Mushahid Hussain told the visiting delegation from the EU as well as the NDI that the PML-N is committed to promoting, protecting and preserving the freedom of speech and he also briefed them on actions taken recently that are one-sided, targeting the PML-N candidates and election campaign. He also brought on record the fact that all public opinion surveys that have been published in the national and international press clearly indicate that the PML-N is ahead of the competition by far, 14 points nationally and 20 points ahead in the Punjab.