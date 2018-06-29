Rain emergency declared in city amid forecast of moderate showers

News Desk

The authorities declared an emergency across Karachi on Thursday in view of the Meteorological Department’s forecast of moderate rains in the metropolis in the next 48 hours, Geo News reported.

The weather monitory body predicted moderate to heavy showers with gusty winds in the city and other parts of the country on Thursday and Friday, spurring the city authorities to take precautionary action.

Light rain was reported in New Karachi and along Sharea Faisal, causing problems for motorcyclists. Several other areas received drizzle. Earlier, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, declaring a rain emergency, readied drainage machines, generators and cranes and instructed its field staff to remain on a 24-hour alert.

Despite the advanced warning by the Met Office and the Supreme Court’s orders to clear storm water drains in the city, several drains remain clogged with garbage, posing a threat to settlements located in their vicinity. The 28-kilometre long Gujjar Nullah, along with storm water drains in Khamosh Colony and Teen Talwar Clifton have not yet been cleared.