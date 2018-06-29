Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rain emergency declared in city amid forecast of moderate showers

News Desk

x
Advertisement

The authorities declared an emergency across Karachi on Thursday in view of the Meteorological Department’s forecast of moderate rains in the metropolis in the next 48 hours, Geo News reported.

The weather monitory body predicted moderate to heavy showers with gusty winds in the city and other parts of the country on Thursday and Friday, spurring the city authorities to take precautionary action.

Light rain was reported in New Karachi and along Sharea Faisal, causing problems for motorcyclists. Several other areas received drizzle. Earlier, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, declaring a rain emergency, readied drainage machines, generators and cranes and instructed its field staff to remain on a 24-hour alert.

Despite the advanced warning by the Met Office and the Supreme Court’s orders to clear storm water drains in the city, several drains remain clogged with garbage, posing a threat to settlements located in their vicinity. The 28-kilometre long Gujjar Nullah, along with storm water drains in Khamosh Colony and Teen Talwar Clifton have not yet been cleared.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar