Clash of the champions

It is a matter of immense pride that Pakistan provides for the footballs that are being used in the ongoing 2018 Fifa World Cup. However, it is unfortunate that Pakistan stands at the 201th position in Fifa World Rankings and has not qualified for any WC to date. Although hefty funds were paid to the PFF to improve the condition and quality of this sport, corruption, mismanagement and nepotism became a big hurdle in the promotion of sports in the country. As a result, our national team was never at par with the international calibre.

The government should take notice of this situation. Qualifying for the World Cup will no doubt be prestigious for the country. Pakistan’s youth have great potential and a craze for football. They can also become Ronaldo and Messi of tomorrow if properly trained and facilitated.

Engr Hafiz Rasheed

Bolan

*****

Once again, millions of people have tuned in to watch the latest edition of the Fifa World Cup. It is certainly the biggest sporting spectacle and has a great following across the globe. However, this is a failure of the government and the sports authorities that this popular game has not been provided any support, even though there is a lot of potential present around the country.

The people of Lyari have long been known for their skills and even the great Brazilian football star Ronaldinho expressed his admiration for their talent when he visited the country last year. With so many football fans present in the country, wouldn’t it be absolutely spectacular to see our national team represent Pakistan in the World Cup in the future. It is up to the government to stop ignoring football and make this dream a reality.

Maham Hussain

Karachi