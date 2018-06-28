KATH starts functioning in new building

MANSEHRA: The reconstruction of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital has finally been completed and the wards running in a nursing hostel were shifted to the newly-built blocks.

The King Abdullah Teaching Hospital was destroyed in October 8, 2005 earthquake. Its reconstruction was scheduled to be completed in 2012 but the pace of work was slow due to various reasons. “I am pleased to shift the wards to newly constructed blocks and soon the shortage of beds and surgical equipment would be overcome,” Mohammad Zubair, the deputy commissioner, told the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday.

He said with shifting of wards from makeshift arrangements to newly-built blocks would provide better health care and treatment services as this hospital could be run on its bedding capacity of almost 400 from existing 150 beds for the patients. “If the Health Department delays the purchase of surgical equipment and extra beds, then management board would utilize the money for this purpose,” he said.

The official said the government wanted to provide better health-care services to the people and would avail all possible facilities needed for quality health care services.

Dr Mohammad Javed said that an amount of Rs160 million was required to meet extra beds and surgical equipment. He said the water need of hospital would also be met as Rs5.4 million had been sanctioned by the hospital management board for the same.

Sheraz Mehmood Qureshi, the member of management board, said that reconstruction work of hospital was expedited after Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the matter.