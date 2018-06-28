Maryam Nawaz says PML-N being singled out for revenge

LONDON: Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the arrest of Raja Qamarul Islam by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is a proof that strong candidates of PML-N are being singled out and attacked, but such tactics ahead of elections will not succeed.

Speaking to Pakistani media here in detail for the first time in two weeks, Maryam said that those who are doing such kind of politics are “short-sighted” and should not do things like this.

“This will only damage Pakistan and will not help anyone. I have been with my father to address rallies across Pakistan and people in their tens of thousands have responded to the call of my father’s slogan of ‘respect for vote’. The narrative of Nawaz Sharif is for the nation, it’s not for personal.

Maryam paid tribute to 17-year-old daughter and 12 year old son of Raja Qamarul Islam.

“I didn’t know Uswa Islam before. I learnt about her through social media after her father’s arrest. She is 17 years old only but the way she has stood up for her father is laudable. She has shown courage. I was inspired peaking to her. It shows that Nawaz Sharif’s narrative has penetrated across Pakistan and it’s in the heart of people. I witnessed the resolve of Uswa Islam and realized that Nawaz Sharif’s narrative is succeeding,” she said.

When asked about the allegations of pre-poll rigging, Maryam Nawaz said that times have changed and what’s happening is being viewed by the whole world. She said that riggings attempts will fail and if rigging is done it will be viewed by everyone.

Maryam Nawaz said that the whole party is united behind the narrative of Nawaz Sharif. “Nawaz Sharif is the leader, Shahbaz Sharif is the president and Shahbaz Sharif himself has said that he supports ‘vote ko izzat dau’ narrative. That narrative is not PMLN’s narrative but that of whole Pakistan.”

When asked that there are fears that the NAB court may announce verdict against Nawaz Sharif ahead of elections, Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif didn’t fear it because he knows what will happen and what’s happening is not accountability but revenge.

“If decision comes of ahead of elections, it will not make any difference. Nawaz Sharif has already been disqualified time and time again. They have gone to every limit of revenge. The only issue is that Nawaz Sharif doesn’t bow down, he believes in rule of law and in the civilian supremacy. Nawaz Sharif has faced all kinds of tribulations. Nawaz Sharif has seen such punishments before, we will face what comes our way. Nawaz Sharif has not run away. He has stood up there like a rock and didn’t run away, he has stayed in Pakistan like a brave son of the soil. He has faced trial bravely and attended nearly 100 NAB appearances. He has faced the so-called accountability and exposed the farce in front of everyone. He has succeeded in decimating the sham case against him. He has already convinced the nation that allegations against him are bogus and baseless and that he has been disqualified for some other reasons, not over accountability.”

Speaking about her mother’s health, Maryam Nawaz said: “I want to thank everyone who prayed for my mother Kulsoom Nawaz. My mother suffered cardiac arrest around two weeks ago before we reached London. We have not spoken to her as she has been on ventilator since we arrived. We come here everyday hoping that she will gain consciousness and talk to us. Doctors are not saying anything definite and cant give time frame on when she will be veened off the ventilator. Its important her vitals are stable and only Allah can make impossible possible.”

She said that the PMLN parliamentary board fianlised her ticket for NA-127 (Lahore) and that her constituency has not been changed.

"My ticket for the constituency was announced. I will contest elections according to the direction of party leadership. I bow before the dcesiion of the leadership," she said.

The PML-N leader, who is currently in London where her mother Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing treatment, shared that she will return once her mother's health improves. “I will take first flight to Pakistan as soon as my mother’s health improves. There is a call of duty and I have to be with my mother.”

Maryam Nawaz said that its duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Interim Prime Minister to make sure that revenge actions are stopped, that free and fair elections are held and all parties should be given level playing field.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PMLN was not in competition with Imran Khan. “Trust me, Imran Khan is not in competition with us. He is a puppet. He doesn’t have his own thinking or his own agenda. He is not in control of himself.”