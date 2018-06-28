India, Pakistan should resolve Kashmir bilaterally: UAE

NEW DELHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suggested "bilateral" resolution of the outstanding issue of Kashmir between India and Pakistan, reported India Today.

A top UAE source told India Today that they believe India and Pakistan are "sovereign" countries and that Kashmir should be worked out between them. "If India and Pakistan work with each other it would be far better for us", said the source.

The comments come at a time when UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is visiting New Delhi and held substantive talks with his counterpart External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The source added that not only India and Pakistan but the region has to gain from peace between the two neighbours when he said, "We would regret if India and Pakistan are not able to resolve their differences. We can all gain from peace between the regions."

Hitting at the root of the problem of terrorism, the source said that if this menace has to be tackled then nations should first address the issue of radicalisation.

"The main challenge comes from radicalisation. It is a problem and a serious challenge that needs to be addressed. Don't know of a single terrorist who has not been a radical previously. We would be doing a far better job in fighting terrorism if we tackle radicalisation", said the source.