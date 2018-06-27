Alleged terrorist arrested

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police claimed to have arrested an alleged terrorist from Firdaus Chowk in the provincial capital on Tuesday. An official of the CTD said Naimatullah of Swat was arrested during an action in Firdaus Chowk on the Grand Trunk Road. The official said he was member of the TTP Fazlullah Group and was involved in blowing up police establishments.