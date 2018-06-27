Wed June 27, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2018

Alleged terrorist arrested

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police claimed to have arrested an alleged terrorist from Firdaus Chowk in the provincial capital on Tuesday. An official of the CTD said Naimatullah of Swat was arrested during an action in Firdaus Chowk on the Grand Trunk Road. The official said he was member of the TTP Fazlullah Group and was involved in blowing up police establishments.

