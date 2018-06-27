Syrian forces advance

BEIRUT: Syrian government forces took two villages in the southern province of Daraa overnight, a monitor and state media said on Tuesday, cutting off a pocket of rebel-held territory.

The move means the northeastern part of the U-shaped piece of land the rebels hold is completely surrounded by government forces. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces took control of the villages of Basr al-Harir and Mlehat al-Atash in an overnight operation.

"The regime achieved its most significant advance since last Tuesday" when it ramped up its bombardment of rebel positions in Daraa, the Observatory said.