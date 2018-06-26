Minister visits Directorate of Sports

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Sports, Tourism, Museums, Archaeology, Culture and Youth Affairs Muhammad Rashid Khan on Monday said provision of international standard sports facilities to youth was needed to involve them in healthy activities.

“Sports play an important role in the physical and mental growth of children and youth. The Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should utilise all the available resources to provide standard and enhanced sports and recreational facilities to youth and athletes to attract youth to take more active part in sports and hone their skills,” he said during a visit to the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs at Peshawar Sports Complex.

Director General (DG) Sports Junaid Khan and DG Youth Affairs Asfandyar Khattak received the minister on his arrival at the sports complex. Other officials of the two directorates were also present.

The minister visited various sports sections, halls, arenas and courts at the facility and met sportsmen.

The DG Sports and Youth Affairs briefed Rashid Khan about various sports facilities provided to members of the complex and players at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

Junaid Khan said various projects for promotion of sports and to provide international standard sports facilities to youth were either completed or were being developed.

The DG said that huge funds had been spent to provide proper sports facilities to youth during the past five years.

He said that new sports complexes have been established and existing ones were renovated in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Charsadda districts.

The DG Sports informed the minister that the Directorate had made huge investment in sports, adding it organised three editions of Under-23 games and the winners of various male and female sports categories were given education scholarships from matriculation to that of master level.

He said 11,500 youth participated in the 3rd edition of Under-23 games and they were provided free sports gears and other equipment.

The official said that a sports event ‘Transgender Sports Festival’ was organised for the first time in the province, adding preparation have been finalised to arrange a Sports Festival for dwarfs in the coming days as well.

Junaid Khan said that Rs1.38 billion was alone being spent on the reconstruction of Arbab Niaz Stadium to provide international standard facilities there.

He said the Directorate planned new several development projects for promotion of sports and to provide proper sports facilities to aspiring youth and athletes.

Asfandyar Khattak said the Directorate of Youth Affairs has launched a first ever youth policy and it would also provide financial support to deserving youth.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the two directorates for promotion of sports and welfare of youth.

He expressed the hope that the initiatives taken by the two departments would help explore new talent and provide enhanced sports facilities to youth and athletes.