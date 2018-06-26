PML-N names candidates for Mansehra seats

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced its aspirants for two national and four provincial assemblies’ constituencies of Mansehra district.

“Former Member National Assembly Mohammad Safdar would contest for national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies in the district,” Zafar Mehmood, the district president of PML-N told reporters on Monday.

He said his party had finalised tickets for two national and four out of five provincial assemblies’ constituencies.

“We expect the ticket for the fifth constituency would be finalised within date of withdrawal of nomination papers, said Mehmood.

He said former federal minister for religious affairs Sardar Mohammad Yousaf, was contesting election from PK-34 and his son, Sardar Shahjahan Yousaf from NA-13.

Zafar Mehmood said that Mohammad Safdar, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, would contest for NA-14 and PK-33.

He said that former Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Zahoor would contest for PK-31 and Naeem Sakhi for PK-32.

“We are holding talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl to field a joint contender in PK-35, the only seat of Torghar district,” he said.

In 2013 general election, the PTI had won two national and four of the five provincial assemblies’ seats in the district.