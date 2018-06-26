Two sisters among three abducted

HAFIZABAD: Two sisters and a minor boy were abducted in different incidents here.

According to police source, five accused stormed into the house of Ghulam Raza of Mohallah Abbaspura, Hafizabad in broad daylight and abducted 15-year-old Hafeezan Bibi and four-year-old Aqsa Bibi.

Victim’s father Ghulam Raza in his complaint to the City Police alleged that the accused had demanded the hand of Hafeezan Bibi for Saifullah but he had refused. Thereupon Khalid Pervez, Saifullah, Shahid Gogi, Shoaib Bibi and Mirza of Gharhi Gondal barged into his house in his absence and took his two daughters away in a van. Police have arrested two of the accused. It failed to arrest others and recover the abductees.

BOY SEXUALLY ASSAULTED: A 10-year-old boy of Mohallah Bahawalpura was abducted and sexually assaulted by Umar here on Monday. According to the mother of the victim, Noor Muzammil, her 10-year-boy son Abubakar was playing in the street when he was abducted by the accused. Police are investigating the case.