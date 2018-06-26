Entire police force arrested in Mexican town after mayoral candidate murdered

MEXICO CITY: The whole police force in a Mexican town of Ocampo where a mayoral candidate was slain this week has been detained for an internal investigation, authorities said Sunday. “All of them are being interviewed to proceed as due under law in the event anyone has taken part in acts that violate the town’s codes,” said the security secretariat in Michoacan state, where the town of about 20,000 people is located. It did not give the exact number of police detained. Mayoral candidate Fernando Angeles was shot dead last Thursday when he was preparing for campaign events. The police have been transferred to the internal affairs unit of the state security secretariat, which did not clarify in its statement if the arrest is related to Angeles’ killing.