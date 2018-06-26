Medical waste

The unsafe collection and disposal of medical waste is a threat to public health. Syringes and blood bags that are not disposed of in a proper manner are openly sold to junk dealers from where addicts can easily buy such items. The excessive use of these items then causes various life-threatening diseases among people.

It is the responsibility of healthcare institutions to arrange for a safe and proper disposal of medical waste.

Heemina Riaz Baloch

Shapok