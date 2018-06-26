Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Online services

Applicants who wish to apply for Nadra’s Pakistan Origin Card (POC) can only do so through the official Nadra website. The POC is an important card that also serves as a visa for Pakistan-born foreigners for entry in Pakistan. But, the online system which is developed to facilitate overseas applicants is redundant and runs on the software which is not user-friendly. First, applicants have to use a credit card as e-Sahulat has stopped accepting money from applicants. There is no option for applicants to deposit money directly in banks – like the option available for US visa applicants.

x
Advertisement

Second, many documents are required to be uploaded and scanning them takes a lot of time. Even with my extensive experience with computer, I was stuck numerous times and had to call the helpline. Nadra should either fix the problems that are encountered by applicants on a regular basis or allow people to visit the Nadra office.

Khan Asif

Lahore

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar