Online services

Applicants who wish to apply for Nadra’s Pakistan Origin Card (POC) can only do so through the official Nadra website. The POC is an important card that also serves as a visa for Pakistan-born foreigners for entry in Pakistan. But, the online system which is developed to facilitate overseas applicants is redundant and runs on the software which is not user-friendly. First, applicants have to use a credit card as e-Sahulat has stopped accepting money from applicants. There is no option for applicants to deposit money directly in banks – like the option available for US visa applicants.

Second, many documents are required to be uploaded and scanning them takes a lot of time. Even with my extensive experience with computer, I was stuck numerous times and had to call the helpline. Nadra should either fix the problems that are encountered by applicants on a regular basis or allow people to visit the Nadra office.

Khan Asif

Lahore