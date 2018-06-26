PML-N women activists protest

PESHAWAR: A group of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Women Wing members staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, asking the leadership to nominate their leader Saeeda Ilyas for the National Assembly reserved seat. Carrying placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the members said that Saeeda Ilyas had served the party and asked the leadership to nominate her for the reserved seat for the lower house of the Parliament.