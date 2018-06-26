Two murder accused arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: Two persons allegedly involved in the murder of a resident have been arrested by CIA Iqbal Town.

Qari Sufiyan and Khadim Hussain had allegedly murdered Mian Saqib in the Mozang area. Following their arrest, the two have reportedly confessed that they, along with Sardar Ibrar, Abdullah and wife of the deceased, Arjumand Shehzadi, had murdered Saqib and threw his body in the Jambar Canal.

They confessed that they were “told to kill Saqib” by his father-in-law, Abdul Jabbar, his mother-in-law, Zaibun Nisa, and brother-in-law, Israr, after the victim got in a fight with his in-laws. The complainants, including Mian Shabib Latif and other relatives of the deceased had called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar a few days ago and informed him about the case, over which the top judge had directed the authorities concerned to arrest all the accused persons and bring them to justice.