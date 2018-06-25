Rally staged against Fata-KP merger

LANDIKOTAL: Hundreds of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supporters and local elders on Sunday staged a protest rally in Landikotal bazaar against the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

The protest rally, which was jointly organised by the JUI-F and tribal elders, was led by JUI-F leader Mufti Muhammad Ejaz and Malik Abdur Razaq Afridi.

They were holding black flags and chanted slogans against Fata merger and the MNA Shah Jee Gul. The protesters marched from Bacha Khan Chowk and gathered outside the Landikotal Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, Mufti Ejaz, Malik Israr Afridi, Salahuddin and Malik Abdur Razaq said that the ‘forcible’ merger was not acceptable to them.

The JUI-F candidate for NA-43 Mufti Muhammad Ejaz said that the overnight change of Fata status would bring irreparable loss to the 10 million tribal people.

Malik Abdur Razaq said the merger was the prime demand of the United States to have a hold on the resources of Fata in future.

He said that tribespeople would not accept the decision of a few people.

Mirajuddin Shinwari said around 28,000 Khassadars would be deprived of their jobs due to the merger, which would push their families into poverty.