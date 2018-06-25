Mon June 25, 2018
Top Story

Xinhua
June 25, 2018

Sri Lanka probes Pak woman’s death on board plane

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Police were probing the death of a Pakistani woman on board a Sri Lankan Airlines flight which arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport from Singapore, local media reported on Sunday.

The 86-year-old woman was aboard the UL 306 flight from Changi Airport in Singapore to Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Negombo Hospital for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

