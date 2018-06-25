DCs asked to rationalize poultry prices

PESHAWAR: The provincial government on Sunday directed all the deputy commissioners to take immediate steps for the enforcement of prudent (fresh) price list of poultry to ensure public relief.

The secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department through a communiqué directed all the deputy commissioners to take necessary action to ensure movement of poultry as per standard operating procedures of the Livestock Department and restrict movement of broiler (excluding culled birds) outside KP under the Pakistan Profiteering and Hoarding Act 1977.

The DCs had also been directed to establish checkpoints in coordination with police department (or Levies) and Livestock Department at the exit points of the province.

“All DCs may also take necessary action under section 144 of criminal procedure code1898 to ensure relief to the general public and stop profiteering in the poultry sector,” said the communiqué.

It added that director general livestock through his report has raised serious reservations over inappropriate mode of transportation, unlawful profiteering and hoarding of poultry in KP, anticipating attack of avian influenza, apprehensions of artificial shortage and unlawful profiteering into the poultry sector in the province.