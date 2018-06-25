Mon June 25, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondnent
June 25, 2018

Hot, dry forecast

Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the provincial metropolis while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting the upper parts of the country.

