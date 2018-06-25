19 killed in Afghanistan

GHAZNI/MAIMANA/JALALABAD: Up to 12 militants and three security personnel have been killed in fighting between Afghan government forces and Taliban outfit in Andar and Giro districts of the eastern Ghazni province, provincial police chief Farid Ahmad Mashal said Sunday. While six militants were killed in Afghan airstrikes in Khawja Sabzposh district and a key IS militant also killed in Nangarhar on Sunday.

In the first incident, the fighting, which erupted on within the past couple of months, according to the statement. Tens of civilians and security force members were either killed or injured by the attacks. Several motorcycles, weapons and ammunition were also destroyed by NDS force, which is the primary intelligence agency of the country, the statement said. The IS group, which emerged in Nangarhar in early 2015, has yet to make comments on the report.