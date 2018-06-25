Federer loses world No 1 spot after Coric defeat

HALLE WESTFALEN, Germany: Croatian Borna Coric denied Roger Federer the 99th title of his career on Sunday with a 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-2 defeat in the final of the ATP Halle grass event.

Federer also lost the number one spot in ATP rankings to Rafael Nadal, and missed a chance to earn a record 10th title at the German venue.

Federer dropped the opening set in a tiebreak but levelled by winning the second. Coric held his nerve to take victory.The Croatian outsider ranked 34th also ended Federer’s 20-match win streak on grass which stretched to June, 2017.

The Swiss will drop to second in the world behind Rafael Nadal, who is playing no tune-up events prior to the start of Wimbledon a week from Monday. The loss in just over two hours came a week after Federer won his 98th title in Stuttgart.

Coric, who accounted for German second seed Alexander Zverev in the first round, held his nerve against the crowd favourite at this venue which styles itself after the All England club. The 21-year-old had lost twice to Federer, but played him tough in their last meeting at Indian Wells last March.He was the first Croatian to reach the final at Halle and now owns two titles after winning in Marrakech in 2017.