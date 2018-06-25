Australia pip improved Pakistan in Champions Trophy

KARACHI: World’s No 1 hockey nation Australia edged out Pakistan 2-1 in a thrilling contest of the Champions Trophy in the Dutch city of Breda on Sunday.

Pakistan, ranked 13th, produced an improved show after being hammered by India 4-0 in their opening match of the event on Saturday.It could have been anyone’s game. However, an Australian goal in the dying minutes sealed three points for them.

Pakistan came out of the blocks quickly, making a couple of circle penetrations in the early minutes. After wasting a penalty corner, they went ahead in the ninth minute. A superb hit from outside 23 metres was expertly deflected in by unmarked Ajaz Ahmed standing alone in the mid-circle.

Within three minutes, the Aussies equalized. A ball from just outside the circle was well directed into the goal by Trent Mitton.In the 21st minute, Arslan Qadir missed a sitter when he shot wide.Australia had their moments, too. Blake Govers squandered an opportunity and later Pakistani net minder Imran Butt twice denied them.

The scores were level at half-time. In the 38th minute, Brand put it in but it was ruled out for a back stick after Pakistan had asked for a video referral.

Pakistan made a couple of good raids, but their defence was constantly threatened by the Aussies. The world champions obtained four penalty corners in the space of five minutes. But Imran Butt, who had an outstanding game, and the rushers rose to the occasion. Soon, it was Pakistan’s turn and the Australian goalkeeper made two successive saves.

It was still all to play for when the last quarter began. Umar Bhutta penetrated beautifully into the opponents’ circle from the right, but his back pass from the goal line was wasted by Arslan Qadir.

With just four minutes left, a superb reverse shot by Aaron Kleinshcmidt was deftly sent into the net by Blake Govers who was well-positioned in front of the goal. Pakistan had a golden chance to put it even with just two minutes to go, but Mubashar ‘s flick on the penalty corner went miles off the target.

Scorers:

Pakistan: Ajaz Ahmed (9’)

Australia: Trent Mittons (12’) and Blake Govers (56’).

The other matches played earlier on Sunday saw surprise results. India defeated Olympic Champions Argentina 2-1 and hosts Netherlands trounced Belgium 6-1.