Not on our watch

Despite the fact that the Supreme Court ordered the Sindh government to ensure the removal of signboards that have pictures of politicians from across the province, the authorities have failed to get the task done by the given deadline. It is surprising that many politicians easily run political campaigns at the cost of public funds, which should have been utilised for the welfare and progress of this nation.

However, this flagrant disregard to rules and orders gives birth to a culture of disobedience. This also tampers with the spirit of democracy where there should be a level-playing field for everyone since not all contesting candidates can afford such display of their motto and party symbols. It is now the responsibility of the interim governments to get advertisements removed from across the country.

Sabahat Kiran

Karachi