Mon June 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Not on our watch

Despite the fact that the Supreme Court ordered the Sindh government to ensure the removal of signboards that have pictures of politicians from across the province, the authorities have failed to get the task done by the given deadline. It is surprising that many politicians easily run political campaigns at the cost of public funds, which should have been utilised for the welfare and progress of this nation.

x
Advertisement

However, this flagrant disregard to rules and orders gives birth to a culture of disobedience. This also tampers with the spirit of democracy where there should be a level-playing field for everyone since not all contesting candidates can afford such display of their motto and party symbols. It is now the responsibility of the interim governments to get advertisements removed from across the country.

Sabahat Kiran

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar