Mon June 25, 2018
June 25, 2018

Atrocities in Kashmir

The UN report on human-rights situation in Kashmir has highlighted the ugly face of the ‘world’s greatest democracy’. There is no denying that Indian forces have carried out hundreds of unjust killings without having any consequences. But India is also leaving no stone unturned to wriggle out of this fated fallout and is trying to discredit the report.

It is time India listened to saner voices within political circles and realised that it can’t keep drowning Kashmiris’ voice for an indefinite period.

Saman Malik

Lahore

