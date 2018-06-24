PAT boycotts elections: Qadri says if electables indispensable, what purpose of sit-ins was

LAHORE: The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has announced a boycott of elections terming it mere eyewash to allow the corrupt and plunderers of public money to reach the parliament.

The PAT will not be part of an electoral system which protects criminal and riggers and rebels of the state, said PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri addressing press conference on Saturday. He said the PAT would not issue party tickets to its office bearers and asked those who filed nomination papers to withdraw them. Criticizing PTI leader Imran Khan without mentioning him, Qadri said “If electable were indispensable, then what was the purpose of sit-ins?”

Dr Tahirul Qadri expressed sorrow that neither electoral reforms were made nor solemnity was shown towards punishing the big fish in the accountability process. “We cannot participate in any election which has nothing good for the people," he said adding that “the same corrupt and criminal faces are seen in the assembly time and again. God knows how long it will go. Articles 62 and 63 have not been implemented as many candidates having long criminal record and solid allegations of money laundering, mass killings, corruption and human smuggling have been allowed to contest polls.”

He said the system was for electables and not for the masses. "This shabby system does not accept educated middle class candidates and the PAT will not budge from its ideology and stance." He lamented that a number of notices were taken, but no judgment was passed against the corrupt and criminals. He mentioned the Asghar Khan case, Swiss Banks accounts cases, foreign properties and accounts, saying that lists of loan defaulters were sought, but nothing concrete was achieved.