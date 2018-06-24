Kohistanis to protest non-restoration of power supply

MANSEHRA: The people have threatened to block Karakoram Highway (KKH) if Wapda doesn’t restore electricity to Lower and Upper Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts within the next 12-hour.

The electricity supply to Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas and 30 percent parts of Upper Kohistan was suspended following 33 KV gridstation in Pattan developed a fault on Friday morning.

A group of residents of Kohistan met Lower Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Khuda Bukhsh and threatened to block Karakoram Highway if power was not restored.“We are without electricity for the last almost 24 hours but Wapda is not taking this issue seriously,” Maulana Kareemdad told reporters in Pattan, the district headquarters of Lower Kohistan.

He said they would block the road on Sunday morning if the electricity was not restored by then,” Maulana Kareemdad said.