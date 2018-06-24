With assets worth Rs403 bn: Muzaffargarh’s candidate richest among all politicians

MUZAFFARGARH: An independent candidate from Muzaffargarh’s NA-182 shocked everyone after he declared his assets worth Rs403 billion.

Muhammad Hussain alias Munna Sheikh’s nomination papers showed that despite possessing such humongous amount of assets he has not paid tax of a single rupee.

He has mentioned 350 acres of gardens, three houses and household appliances in the papers.

Hussain said that political representatives contest elections while concealing their assets and deceiving the public. “I have showed my assets with complete honesty. I appeal the chief justice to probe the assets of all politicians,” he said.