Upcoming polls the hottest topic of town

Rawalpindi : Will Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan win without PML-N umbrella; will Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed get NA-60 and NA-62 seats; will PML-N Hanif Abbasi defeat his opponents from his constituency or Shakil Awan will once again defeat Sheikh Rashid, in the upcoming general elections has been hottest topic of debate in town these days.

Though life looked calm and usual in Rawalpindi, yet people are anxiously waiting to know what would happen next and what type of changes would be made in the country after the next general elections scheduled on July 25.

‘The News’ observed that upcoming general election is the hot topic of town now-a-days and interviewed people of different constituencies on Friday. Majority of people wanted positive change in the country while others given predictions about candidates of different political parties.

Muhammad Mukhtar Abbasi, said that a tough fight is expected among Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, PTI Ghulam Sarwar Khan, PML-N candidate Engineer Qamar ul Islam and independent candidate Col (r) Ajmal Sabir from NA-59. “No doubt, there is a big vote bank of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan but will he win both seats without PML-N umbrella. It will be a tough fight among candidates,” he expected.

Chaudhry Shahzeb Irfan said that there will be a tough fight between PML-N candidate and AML President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in NA-60. The nomination forms of Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Hanif Abbasi of PML-N and Raza Ahmed Shah of MMA have already been accepted from NA-60, he said.

Nasir Hussain Shah, a resident of Sadiqabad said that majority of voters are angry with PTI chairman Imran Khan as he never visited here after winning general election in 2013 from this constituency of NA-61. The PTI’s candidate Amir Kiani is also not a famous figured when compared to PML-N’s Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Malik Ibrar and Shakil Awan, he claimed. He also said that Barrister Danial Chaudhry is also a new face, if PML-N has given him ticket from NA-62, he should work hard to win this seat.

Muhammad Maqsood said that there will be a close fight in PP-10 among former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Engineer Qamar ul Islam, and Raja Kamran of PPP. But, PML-N’s Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal is a strong candidate in PP-13. There will be an interesting fight in between PML-N’s Malik Iftikhar Ahmed and PTI’s Sheryar Riaz in PP-15. Babu Sheryar Riaz was a strong supporter of PML-N but Joined PTI, he said.

Public also gave mixed views about PP-17 N league leader Raja Hanif Advocate, PTI’s Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan and Azhar Iqbal Satti, Zia Ullah Shah, Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan, PTI’s Ijaz Khan Jazzi and Babar Khan Jadoon of PPP and Chaudhry Umar Farooq.

It is worth mentioning here that apparently, PML-N’s local leadership including Shakil Awan, Sardar Naseem, Hanif Abbasi, Ziaullah Shah, Advocate Muhammad Hanif, Malik Ibrar, Malik Iftikhar etc. have promised not to fight on tickets.

Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Naseem told ‘The News’ that nobody will fight on tickets. All PML-N leaders are busy in election campaign. “I am sure nobody will fight each other on ticket issue, he claimed. We will contest election with full commitment and PML-N will win, he hoped.