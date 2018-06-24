Murray faces Wawrinka test

LONDON: Former world number one Andy Murray should have his fitness fully tested at the ATP Eastbourne event next week after being drawn against Swiss three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

The 31-year-old Scot — a two-time Wimbledon champion — will hope he gives a good account of himself against Wawrinka, who has reached the quarter-finals at the All England club twice, to commit himself to playing at Wimbledon which begins on July 2.