Murray faces Wawrinka test

LONDON: Former world number one Andy Murray should have his fitness fully tested at the ATP Eastbourne event next week after being drawn against Swiss three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.
The 31-year-old Scot — a two-time Wimbledon champion — will hope he gives a good account of himself against Wawrinka, who has reached the quarter-finals at the All England club twice, to commit himself to playing at Wimbledon which begins on July 2.
