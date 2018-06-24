Sun June 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Murray faces Wawrinka test

LONDON: Former world number one Andy Murray should have his fitness fully tested at the ATP Eastbourne event next week after being drawn against Swiss three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

x
Advertisement

The 31-year-old Scot — a two-time Wimbledon champion — will hope he gives a good account of himself against Wawrinka, who has reached the quarter-finals at the All England club twice, to commit himself to playing at Wimbledon which begins on July 2.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar