Sun June 24, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 24, 2018

Tonga upset Fiji

SUVA, Fiji: The boot of Sonatane Takulua and a late try by Dan Faleafa sealed an upset 27-19 win for Tonga over Pacific Nations Cup champions Fiji in Lautoka on Saturday.

The match settled unfinished business between the two sides after they finished first and second without playing each other in the recent two-round Nations Cup tournament, also involving Samoa and Georgia. Fiji coach John McKee had said his side could not consider themselves true champions unless they beat Tonga, and with 20 minutes remaining they led 19-14 and appeared on their way to victory.

