India rout Pakistan in Champions Trophy opener

LAHORE: India trounced Pakistan by four goals in the opening match of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Breda, Holland on Saturday.

The 37th (also the last) edition of the Champions Trophy kicked off with an encounter between the traditional rivals, Pakistan and India. Though the score line of 4-0 gives the impression of a one-sided contest but it was a close game, at least till the 54th minute; India led by just one goal. However, the green shirts conceded three goals in the last six minutes.

The last two goals came when Pakistan had replaced the goalkeeper with an outfield player. All the Indian goals came through open play.

The match statistics also suggest that the green shirts were not outplayed.

Possession: India 49.3%, Pakistan 50.7% and circle entries: India: 22, Pakistan: 24

Shots on goal: India: 6, Pakistan: 8

Penalty Corners: India: 2, Pakistan: 1

But it is down to availing the chances and here India outclassed Pakistan to end up as the deserving winners.

Scorers: Ramandeep Singh (26’), Dilpreet Singh (54’), Mandeep Singh (57’) and Lalit Upadhay (60’).