Sun June 24, 2018
June 24, 2018

Are you in charge?

Like corruption, appointments on an acting-charge basis have become a deep-rooted culture in the country. This growing culture has wreaked havoc with the organisational governance and efficiency both at federal and provincial levels.

It has been noted that a few well-connected persons who were appointed on acting charge basis did nothing for the betterment of the organisations and welfare of the employees. However, they unlawfully enjoyed salary, perks and privileges of the post. It is rightly said that our country is only for the powerful.

Hashim Abro ( Islamabad )

