Sun June 24, 2018
June 24, 2018

No jobs

In Sindh, thousands of students complete their graduation every year in various fields from different universities. Unfortunately, due to the absence of a merit-based system of recruitment, hundreds of these students remain unable to get a high-paying job that is relevant to their field of interest.

Many well-educated students apply for menial jobs in order to make ends meet. It is important that the authorities concerned look into this problem. The future of thousands of graduate students appears uncertain because some employers are proponents of nepotism and offer jobs to those candidates who have a strong background.

Samiullah Soomro ( Khairpur Mir )

