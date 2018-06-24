Argentina gets first $15bln from IMF

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Buenos Aires: Argentina received $15 billion, the first tranche of a $50 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to help stabilise its fragile economy, the South American nation´s central bank said.
Following a currency crisis in April and May, the IMF announced the $50 billion standby loan in early June after Latin America´s third largest economy sought help to bolster market confidence. The peso plunged to a record low this month, and since the start of the year the currency has dropped more than 30 percent against the dollar. On Wednesday the Washington-based IMF approved the $50 billion aid package. It said the first $15 billion will contribute to budget support while the $35 billion balance will be "precautionary."
The fund said that its assistance would back efforts by Buenos Aires to put public debts on a sustainable path, reduce the need for financing and tackle inflation while strengthening the central bank´s independence, while maintaining social spending.
