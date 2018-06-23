Pakistan lauds China’s UN peacekeeping role

BEIJING: Pakistan highly appreciate China’s enhanced UN peacekeeping role and wishes work together to promote peace and stability World over.

This was stated by Pakistan’s representative Muhammad Saddique Sheikh, additional secretary Ministry of Interior at the Second UN Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS) at UN headquarters in New York.

According to the China Daily, he lauded d China’s emerging leadership role world over, stating “China's role in the UN at all levels is "commendable." "The whole world, especially Pakistan, appreciates the efforts of China for the peacekeeping of the world," he added.

There's a gap as far as world peacekeeping is concerned, Sheikh said, as the UN is shrinking some of the peacekeeping missions of the world. "That's where China has to come in and fill the gap," he said. "Your presentation is excellent. I think we need to transform this into actions."

Sheikh said Pakistan appreciates China's initiative to train UN peacekeeping missions. Pakistan is going to put in about 6,000 personnel in the UN peacekeeping mission and would cooperate with China in the training of peacekeepers.

Meanwhile, Wang Xiaohong, China’s executive vice-minister of public security, in his speech at the summit renewed his country commitment to United Nations' peacekeeping and urged the international community to support the latter's efforts.

"We shall invest more in capacity-building. We shall actively host UN workshops, develop mobile training teams in partnership with the UN and give priority to the training programs in Africa, to meet the target of training 1,000 peacekeeping police officers to high-quality standards,", he added.

The China’s role is In line with commitments made by President Xi Jinping at the UN Peacekeeping Summit in September 2015. China has completed the establishment and training of two standby formed police units (FPUs) with 330 officers, and has trained more than 400 peacekeeping police officers from other countries.