Teefa In Trouble: Much anticipated first music release ‘Item Number’ is out

LAHORE: Teefa In Trouble’s much anticipated first music release, ‘Item Number’ was released for the worldwide audience at a star-studded ceremony at the Royal Palm Country Club on Friday.

The music launch was in fact a historic as well as memorable event, not only for Teefa In Trouble team but also for the entire country and the cine-goers the world over, since it is the first time ever that one of the two leading entities of Pakistan and India, namely Geo Films and Yash Raj Films have joined hands to support Ali’s Zafar’s first production Teefa In Trouble. In fact the movie is going to become a shining landmark for Pakistan’s reborn film industry.

The music launch was attended by the entire team of the film including Ali Zafar, Maya Ali, its director Ahsan Rahim, Indian film director Shad Ali, Asma Abbas, Nayyar Ejaz, Mahnoor and many others.

Besides Ali Zafar’s wife Ayesha, his entire family was also present on the occasion. Big names in the showbiz, fashion world and entertainment industry, senior journalists and electronic media were present on the occasion.

Ali Zafar and the senior cast of the film termed the film a harbinger of new dimensions for Pakistani cinema and a great achievement for the film industry. The music launch of Teefa In Trouble is being distributed in Pakistan by Lightingale Productions, which has collaborated exclusively with the prestigious Times Music’s Junglee Music for international distribution.

With melodious lyrics, sizzling chemistry between Maya Ali and Ali Zafar and an electrifying beat, “Item Number” has been written and sung by Ali Zafar, featuring singing sensation Aima Baig with music by Naqash Haider. The song’s video has been choreographed by the globally celebrated Feroz Khan, whose work can be seen in some of Bollywood’s top music hits including “Maan Da Laadla” from Dostana and “Move Your Body” from Johnny Gaddaar. Nabila, style visionary, crafted the entire style look and feel for Item Number.

“I have seen Ali grow over the years as one of the most hard working and humble superstars of this region. You seldom get to work with someone so dedicated and sincere.

“When he called me to choreograph this song, I wanted to be part of it at any cost not just because I love him as a brother but I just fell in love with the song hearing it for the first time.

“I have choreographed many dance numbers in Bollywood but this song and idea we wanted to approach differently. My love to Ahsan bhai and the entire team and everyone in Pakistan and hope they enjoy it to the maximum on the big screen,” said choreographer Feroz Khan.

“I have known Ali since we first met for his song ‘Channo’. Since then we have worked on many songs including the latest PSL anthem. He is a diehard perfectionist.

“Whenever I am working with him I know it will be an almost impossible task to satisfy him and he is relentless till he feels it is perfect. When Ali called me and discussed the idea of an item number, the first thing that came to my mind: Sheila ki Jawani?! But he had a completely different take on it when he made me hear the lyrics he had written and I was in fits, that’s what was really exciting for me. It’s an Item number with a twist!” said Naqash Haider.

Directed by Ahsan Rahim, Teefa In Trouble will be released globally and in Pakistan on July 20, 2018.