Cilic outplays Querrey to reach semis

LONDON: Marin Cilic remains on course for a fourth Queen’s Club final after the Croatian won his battle of the former champions against Sam Querrey on Friday. Chasing his second Queen’s title, top seed Cilic eased into the semi-finals of the Wimbledon warm-up event with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 victory over 2010 winner Querrey. The 29-year-old was beaten by Feliciano Lopez in last year’s final, but he could have a chance for revenge on Saturday when he is scheduled to face the Spaniard or Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the last four. It was business as usual for Cilic, whose serve has been virtually untouchable in his first three matches in west London.