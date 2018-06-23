One arrested in murder case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The police have arrested a local resident involved in the killing of his uncle in the limits of Pishtakhara Police Station, officials said on Friday.
Police said Waseem Patras had allegedly killed his uncle Shiraz Masih a few days ago. The officials said that Waseem was arrested and the weapon used in the murder was also recovered from him.
