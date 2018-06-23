tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Total 853 road accidents were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 from all districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Seven people were killed and 634 badly injured in the accidents. The injured were removed to different hospitals. However, some 358 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were given first aid by the emergency medical teams.
