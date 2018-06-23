Woman found murdered in Kahna house

LAHORE: A 35-year-old woman was killed by an unidentified man at her house in the Kahna area on Friday.

The victim was identified as Shahnaz, wife of Shaukat Ali. On the day of the incident, an unidentified man entered her house and slit open her throat when she was asleep. Police have removed the body to morgue.

Two die in accident: Two people were killed by a speeding tractor-trolley in the Hunjarwal area on Friday. The victims, identified as Hamid and Waheed, were on their way when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit and killed them near Canal View Housing Society.

The accused driver escaped leaving his vehicle behind the scene. Fire erupts in hote: A fire broke out in a hotel near Lahore airport on Friday. The cause of the fire was stated to be a short-circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts.

IG offers condolences: The inspector general of police, Punjab, offered his condolences over the deaths of former diplomat of Pakistan Jamshed Marker and noted humorist Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi.

In his messages to the bereaved families, he lauded the services rendered by the two. He said Marker not only got a dignified status in the profession of diplomacy but he was also a model of excellence when it comes to cricket commentary. He said that Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi was not just a great author and humorists but a great human as well.

New CTO assumes office:Malik Liaqat Ali assumed the charge of the office of the chief traffic officer (CTO), Lahore, on Friday. He said that every effort would be made to maintain smooth traffic flow on the city roads and no leniency on part of the traffic police personnel would be tolerated in this regard.